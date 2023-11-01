Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Expands By 7.3%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 443,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ault Alliance Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Ault Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($50.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 111.40% and a negative net margin of 145.39%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ault Alliance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.