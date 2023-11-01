Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Expands By 7.3%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 443,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Ault Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($50.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 111.40% and a negative net margin of 145.39%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

