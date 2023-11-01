Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Grows By 7.5%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

