Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rises By 7.2%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

