Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 7.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.