Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Expands By 7.1%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group Trading Up 8.0 %

GD Culture Group stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.