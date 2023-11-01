Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Grows By 7.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. HUYA's revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HUYA by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

