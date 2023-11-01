Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Grows By 7.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
HUYA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
