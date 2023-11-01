Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,427.04

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,427.04 ($17.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($14.89). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($15.39), with a volume of 178,305 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Softcat
Softcat Stock Down 0.2 %
Softcat Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.60 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,464.29%.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.