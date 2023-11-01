Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,427.04

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,427.04 ($17.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($14.89). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($15.39), with a volume of 178,305 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Down 0.2 %

Softcat Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,258.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.60 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,464.29%.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.