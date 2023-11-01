SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,035,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,280,000 after acquiring an additional 503,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.