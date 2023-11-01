Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 33,600 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zymeworks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

