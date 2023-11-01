Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,651. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

