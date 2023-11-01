Strs Ohio Buys 1,000 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Children’s Place worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Children’s Place

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.