Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

