Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CERE stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. bought 83,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,213.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. bought 83,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,213.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,462,597 shares of company stock valued at $147,510,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
