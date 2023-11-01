Strs Ohio Has $304,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

QNST opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

