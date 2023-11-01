Strs Ohio Has $320,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caleres were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Stock Up 1.5 %

CAL stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $909.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,282,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,196 shares in the company, valued at $16,282,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,334 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

