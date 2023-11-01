Strs Ohio Makes New $330,000 Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 674.6% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 152,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 132,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $30,930.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,475,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,941 shares of company stock valued at $79,678 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

