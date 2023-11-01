Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

