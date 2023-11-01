Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 17,100 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,462,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after buying an additional 213,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 over the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

