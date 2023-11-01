Strs Ohio Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $35,068,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $20,150,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.