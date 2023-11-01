Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 1,272,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $722.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

