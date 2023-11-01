Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

