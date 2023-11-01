Strs Ohio Sells 209,236 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 638.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

