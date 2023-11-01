Strs Ohio Sells 23,300 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Kodiak Sciences worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

KOD stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

