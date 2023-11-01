Strs Ohio Sells 46,844 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

