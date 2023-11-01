Strs Ohio Sells 84,391 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,992,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 156,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 125,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,599.68%.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.