Strs Ohio Takes $283,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 86,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

