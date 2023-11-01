Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $489.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

