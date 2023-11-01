Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 822,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,067. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

