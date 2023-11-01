Talbot Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Talbot Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

