TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 2,184.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 536,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 264.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.