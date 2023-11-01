Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.87

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as low as C$3.00. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 52,249 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TRZ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.16.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$714.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

