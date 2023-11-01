TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $828.09 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $545.29 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $857.00 and its 200-day moving average is $841.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

