Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,303 over the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

