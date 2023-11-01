Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DV. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $4,009,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 109.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 69,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,204.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,185,196 shares of company stock worth $818,404,510. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

