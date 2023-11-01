Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

ETRN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

