Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of QCR worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QCR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,133 shares of company stock valued at $107,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

