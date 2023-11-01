Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,150 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ARI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.