Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.64. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 85,769 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.41%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

