Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.64. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 85,769 shares trading hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.41%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
