White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,430.10 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,276.05 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

