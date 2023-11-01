William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

William Hill Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

