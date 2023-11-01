William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.
William Hill Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.
William Hill Company Profile
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than William Hill
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.