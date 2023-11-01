Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 56,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

