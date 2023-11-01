WP Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day moving average is $325.31.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

