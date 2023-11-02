10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

