130,500 Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $339.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

