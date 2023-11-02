2,600 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

