53,154 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,053,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,999,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.