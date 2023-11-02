abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $634.13

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.13 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 664.94 ($8.09). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 664.94 ($8.09), with a volume of 0 shares.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 634.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 631.19.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,941.18%.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

