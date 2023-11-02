Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 5,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

