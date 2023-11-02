Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $9.46. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 156,791 shares traded.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,074,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

