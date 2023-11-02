Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $9.46. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 156,791 shares traded.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
