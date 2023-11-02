AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

